Kids, adults compete for Ninja glory in Ardmore

ARDMORE, Okla. -- Swinging, balancing, and climbing their way through a full obstacle course, Texomans from 10 to 40 years old gathered at Gauntlet Fitness in Ardmore looking to go to the regionals of the Ultimate Ninja Championship competition.

Owner Shawn Mason said he believes there are some in the adult divisions who will soon become household names.

"National championships are definitely here... not to mention there are some people on the show, the NBC show [American Ninja Warrior], and people are going to know who they are as well if they don't already," he said.

Those who qualify for regionals will be going up against competitors from five other states. However, for the kids division, Ashley Mason said it's a great way for them to have fun while exercising.

"This is what kids love to do. This is their forte," she said. "So we love giving them an opportunity to use their strengths and their skills and their energy in a fresh, new, fun way."

Both Shawn and Ashley said they hope this event can become even bigger than it is, and involve more of the community.

"This is my passion. It happens to be her passion. So it's wonderful when we can say it's our passion," Shawn Mason said. "It's what brings us together as a family, and allows us to extend that kind of environment to the community."

The Ultimate Ninja Athlete Association World Championship event is set for July 19-21 in Albuquerque, New Mexico.