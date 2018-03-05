Pottsboro ISD slashes bond proposal for reprise

POTTSBORO, Texas -- The Pottsboro Independent School District is trying for another school bond after a $58 million proposal failed last November.

"We started this process several years ago, and we were very disappointed when the first bond failed," said Superintendent Dr. Kevin Matthews.

So with feedback from the community, the district went back to the drawing board and cut the price tag for the bond proposal in half.

"We came together with them and came up with our two propositions that we felt were very much needed," Matthews said.

The first proposition: A $27 million plan that includes a new elementary school and district-wide technology upgrades.

The second proposition is a $4.8 million plan to establish storm shelters and safe rooms at each campus.

"We knew we had needs, but the community felt like if we took a different approach, really analyzed those needs and took a smaller bite out of the apple," Matthews said.

But some residents like Lorrie Simon feel the Grayson County town with an official population of 2,160 simply doesn't have enough businesses to support the tax increase.

"Maybe that's what they're trying to do, is get more businesses to come to Pottsboro, and I think that would be awesome," she said. "However, right now there isn't, so as a homeowner, we would have to support that, and I think it's a little high for the time being."

Superintendent Matthews said he's just looking forward to what this bond election could bring to the Pottsboro ISD.

"We feel like this is in the best interest of the district and will really propel us into the future," he said.

Voting for the two Pottsboro ISD bond issues is set for May 5.