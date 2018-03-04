Texoma students display love of singing

The Region H Circle the State with Song Choir performed in Durant. (KTEN)

DURANT, Okla. -- More than 200 young voices filled the Durant Middle School auditorium Saturday night to take part in the Circle the State with Song Choir.

From their perfect pitch, you'd think that these students been performing together together for years..

"I've never seen these children before," said guest conductor Tony Gonzalez. They've never sung together before."

All the kids were either selected or auditioned to be part of the Circle and Song choir for this region. The program was started years ago to instill passion for the arts in young students.

"Hopefully the experience of the sounds they make and of the music they make together is something that they take home and have an influence on those kids back at their school," Gonzalez said.

These youngsters -- fourth-graders to eighth-graders -- came from from nine counties from Atoka to Tishimingo to demonstrate their love of singing.

"It's really fun," said Colby Marlow, who represents Durant Intermediate School. "I like to sing and be on stage; I like to be the center of attention!"