Suspected gasoline spill puts fishing on hold at Ada lake

Hazmat workers are cleaning up a suspected gasoline spill in a creek leading to Wintersmith Lake. (KTEN)

ADA, Okla. -- Would you like to fish at Wintersmith Lake in Ada? You'll have to put those plans on hold.

Earlier this week, the Ada Fire Department found what they believe to be gasoline dumped into a creek leading up to the lake.

The city hired a hazardous materials specialty firm to confirm the contaminant and remove it from the creek.

Ada banned fishing from the lake after finding several fish had died in the creek. City spokeswoman Lisa Bratcher said they haven't found any contaminated fish in the main area of the lake, but would rather be safe than sorry.

"That's why these test results are vital -- to make sure everybody is safe," she said.

Bratcher said if you do suspect any chemical was spilled into the lake, don't try to take matters into your own hands; call 911 immediately.

"They are hazmat trained, and can get it cleaned up right away," she said.

The city expects the fishing ban to be lifted by the end of next week.