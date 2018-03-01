Dog owners: Be alert for Parvo risk

SHERMAN, Texas -- Spring is just around the corner, and with it comes more cases of parvo in puppies.

Dog owners in Texoma have been warning others of the virus on social media.

"We see it commonly in this area," Animal Health Clinic veterinarian Dr. Leldon Locke explained. "We tend to see it more often in the spring."

Dogs can get the virus by simply playing in the yard.

"It exists in the soils in this area, year 'round. So unprotected pets when they're out in parks, the yard, are exposed to the virus," Locke said.

Signs of parvo include:

loss of appetite

vomiting

depression

The highly contagious virus is deadly to dogs if not treated properly.

"It's not uncommon for especially puppies to be in the hospital for 7 to 10, to even 14 days," Locke said. "That ends up a big hospital bill."

Trisha Fox said she almost lost her dog to parvo.

"I had a dog that was rescued and supposedly had her shots," she said.

Fox said her 9-month-old puppy was hospitalized for five days.

"It was very scary," she said. "My son was 6 at the time, and had to go through that, and I'm very grateful that she made it and I caught it in time."

Since the virus is more common in puppies, making sure they're up-to-date on their shots is the best defense, Dr. Locke said.

"I would say to anyone thinking about owning a dog, you don't have any business with one unless you can afford to get their shots," Fox said.

Make sure you call a vet right away if your dog shows any signs of parvo.