Rattan Rams Beat Seiling, Reach State Semifinals

EDMOND, OK. -- The Rattan Rams have piece one of their three piece puzzle, which builds the gold ball.

Rattan beat Seiling on Thursday afternoon at Deer Creek High School 61-53, advancing to the state semifinals.

Seniors Toche Taylor and Keegan Bohanon led the Rams with a combined 48 points.

Next up, The Rams will play the winner of top seed Frontier and Southwest Covenant. That game will be played at 9pm on Friday at the OKC Fairgrounds.