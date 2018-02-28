GAC Recognizes East Central, Southeastern Athletes

BARTLESVILLE, Okla. - Southeastern's Markell Henderson and Kevin Buckingham, took home Great American Conference yearly honors on Wednesday night on the eve of the conference postseason tournament in Bartlesville, Okla.



Henderson and Buckingham each earned second team All-GAC honors following a season in which they finished tied for third place after being picked 10th in the preseason poll.



Henderson, a senior from Boswell, Okla., was second on the team in scoring with 14.4 ppg while shooting 46.6 percent from the floor overall and 35.2 percent from beyond the arc.



He also hauled in 5.0 rebounds per outing, and added 20 assists and 11 blocked shots.



Buckingham, a sophomore from Keller, Texas, led the team with 14.8 ppg on the season while shooting 55.4 percent from the field and hitting 22 threes.



He was the team's leading rebounder as well with 6.5 rebounds per outing and added an 82.6 percent effort at the free throw line while dishing out 41 assists on the year and blocking 12 shots.

---SOSU Women----

Southeastern's Courtney Brady and Alix Robinson took home Great American Conference yearly honors on Wednesday night on the eve of the conference postseason tournament in Bartlesville, Okla.



Brady earned honorable mention All-GAC recognition, while Robinson was named a Crafton Tull Distinguished Scholar Athlete for her work in the classroom.



Brady, a sophomore from Bowie, Texas, finished the year as Southeastern's leading scorer with 10.0 points per game while shooting 40.0 percent and hitting 38.1 percent from behind the arc with 45 threes on the year.



She added 3.3 rebounds per outing and dished out two assists per contest, while at the free throw line she shot 92.6 percent, hitting 50-of-54 at the charity stripe.



Robinson, a sophomore from Cashion, Okla., who majors in biology and chemistry, averaged 8.9 ppg while shooting 31.7 percent from three-point range and leading the team with 66 made three pointers on the season.



She also added 2.1 rebounds per game and dished out just under two assists per outing while chipping in 18 steals on the year.

---ECU Men----

ECU saw three players honored by the GAC as members of the All-GAC teams. Sophomore Camron Talley earned All-GAC First Team honors, while senior Brett Cannon and junior Da'Rion King were both honorable mentions.



Talley finished the regular season leading the team with 15.8 points per game, while adding 3.2 rebounds per game, 61 assists, 43 steals and two blocks. The Rockwall, Texas, native is ranked in the top-10 in the league in five categories. He is ranked No. 5 in free-throw percentage (82.9), No. 5 in steals (1.6), No. 8 in scoring (15.4) and three-point field goals made (2.4) and No. 10 in minutes (32.6). He is also ranked No. 32 in the NCAA in three-point field goal percentage (40.9) and No. 91 in free-throw percentage (83.5).



Cannon started the season strong, netting two triple-doubles, just the third and fourth in Tiger history. But after the mid-way point of the season he was sidelined due to injury, missing seven games. The Del City, Okla., native has average 9.4 points and 5.6 rebounds per game, while adding 93 assists, 25 steals and four blocks.



King is one of four players that is currently averaging over 10 points per game for ECU, netting 12.4 points and 6.9 rebounds per game. The Racine, Wisc., native also adds 60 assists, 20 steals and six blocks. He is currently ranked No. 2 in the GAC for his 59.7 field-goal percentage and No. 3 in rebounding and defensive rebounds (5.1).



---ECU Women----

ECU saw two players honored by the GAC as members of the All-GAC teams. Senior Devon Branch and junior Lakin Preisner were both named to the All-GAC Honorable Mention team.



Branch, a two-time GAC Player of the Week in 2017-18, leads ECU with 14.6 points and 4.6 rebounds per game, while adding 41 assists, 28 steals and 12 blocks. The Boerne, Texas, native is currently ranked No. 6 in the GAC in scoring (14.6) and No. 7 in free-throw percentage (83.1) and three-point field goals made (2.2). She is also ranked No. 62 in the NCAA in three-point field goals attempted (177) and No. 76 in free-throw percentage.



Preisner, who saw her season cut short due to an injury before the final week of action, averaged 13.6 points and 6.2 rebounds per game, while adding 31 assists, 41 steals and nine blocks. The Americus, Kan., native has been the strongest at the free-throw line, ranking No. 1 in the NCAA and GAC with a 95.6 percentage. She is also ranked No. 6 in the GAC in three-point field goal percentage (39.1), No. 7 in steals (1.8) and No. 9 in defensive rebounds (4.8).



The Tigers have had 13 players named to the All-GAC teams, with four second team and nine honorable mentions.