Grieving family seeks justice after hit-and-run death

SAVOY, Texas -- Almost a month after a beloved father and Savoy City Council member was killed in a hit-and-run accident on an icy Texas highway, Mike Stone's grieving family is still looking for answers... and for justice to be served.

"You come home and you're expecting him to be here; you go to bed and you expect him to be in bed, and he's not," said the victim's wife, Misty Stone.

"I'm shook... I just wasn't expecting it," added son Jonny Stone.

Misty Stone said the investigation led state troopers to believe that Mike Stone initially crashed due to ice between Sadler and Whitesboro on Highway 82. It's believed he was trying to divert traffic around his car when he was hit by an a gravel hauler covered with a green tarp just before 6 a.m. on February 7.

"His selfless person, he ended up passing because of that," Misty Stone said.

Troopers said they still have no leads on the driver of the truck who hit Mike Stone, 45, but if caught, that driver will face a felony charge for failure to stop and render aid.

"He stopped... he knew he hit somebody... and he left," Misty Stone said. "That deserves justice."

"He will never be able to walk me down the aisle; he's never going to be a grandfather," the victim's tearful daughter, Lindsey Stone, added.

A Savoy Council member and volunteer, Mike Stone left an imprint on the community and a hole in many hearts.

"It's hard to live without your dad," Lindsey said. "It gives you a new meaning of not taking life for granted."

Troopers ask anyone with information about the truck driver in this unsolved case is asked to call the Sherman office of the Texas Department of Public Safety at 903-813-3420.