Police: Ardmore shooting victim may be robbery suspect

Quintel Amir Price was arrested in connection with the shooting of Akari Tucker. (Photo: Carter County Jail)

Akari Tucker was shot and wounded at the Willowbrook apartments in Ardmore. (KTEN)

ARDMORE, Okla. -- An overnight shooting in Ardmore left one man hospitalized and another behind bars.

The victim, identified as 24-year-old Akari Tucker, is also a suspect in an unrelated robbery that happened hours earlier. A juvenile was arrested in that incident.

Neighbors are on edge after gunshots rang through the Willowbrook apartment complex late Monday night. One witness reported hearing three gunshots, then seeing a white car leaving the complex.

Police said Tucker was shot in the torso and in the arm. Oklahoma City resident Quintel Amir Price, 22, is now facing charges of shooting with intent to kill. Investigators think Tucker may have been wounded with his own gun.

"That's possible," said Ardmore police Capt. Keith Ingle. "We are trying to confirm that now."

A maintenance worker told KTEN he found a weapon hidden under a rock Tuesday morning and turned it into police.

While police continue to seek a motive behind the gunfire, they also want to talk to Tucker about a robbery on Monday in which a juvenile was taken into custody.

"[They] barged into a residence, took out what appeared to be a handgun, demanded money from the homeowners who had kids present at the time in their home, and they took some money and fled the scene on foot," Ingle said.

He added that investigators believe this was an isolated incident and that neighbors should not be concerned.