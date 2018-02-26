Atoka County road becomes unintended detour

Atoka County workers are trying to maintain Hopewell Road as it's being used as an unauthorized detour. (KTEN)

Hopewell Road wasn't designed for the amount of traffic it's now handling. (KTEN)

ATOKA COUNTY, Okla. -- One Texoma road has logged an awful lot of miles... and it shows.

Pictures making the rounds on social media show a damaged dirt road north of Kenefic. County officials said that stretch of Hopewell Road has become an unintended detour.

"It was awful," Atoka County resident Sharon Rhodes said. "There were really deep holes."

Angie Birdsong from the County Commissioners office said motorists are using Hopewell Road as a detour for a bridge repair project.

"It's not the detour, but the detour that is out there is so much farther, so they are taking the Hopewell Road," she said.

That dirt road is now seeing double to triple the amount of traffic it's accustomed to.

"It's not made for that type of traffic... it's just not," Birdsong said.

Residents said the unauthorized detour is also dangerous. "You get those vehicles flying down the road when it's in good shape and they about run you off the road," Rhodes said.

The Oklahoma Department of Transportation is repairing a bridge in that area, so all lanes of State Highway 48 over Reeder Creek between Kenefic and Folsom are closed.

The assigned detour takes an extra 30 minutes to negotiate.

After we received pictures of Hopewell Road from frustrated motorists, we asked county officials what's being done.

"They are out there trying to fix the potholes... grade it, smooth it out," Birdsong said. "It is a little muddy to be out there working, but they are doing the best they can with it."

ODOT says the bridge construction should be finished sometime next month.