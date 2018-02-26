Calera teens on notice for seat belt crackdown - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

Calera teens on notice for seat belt crackdown

Posted: Updated:
Calera High School (KTEN) Calera High School (KTEN)

CALERA, Okla. -- Calera police are cracking down on young violators of Oklahoma's seat belt law.

Chief Don Hyde said 38 teens died in vehicle accidents across the state in 2016; it's estimated that 21 of those deaths could have been prevented by wearing a seat belt.

Through March 19, Calera police will practice strict seat belt enforcement by keeping a close eye around schools.

"The school is in a small, rural setting," Hyde said. "Most all of them we know, and have watched them grow up through the years, and anything we can do to impact the safety of their lives is going to be a plus for us and a plus for them as well."

The chief said the fine for failing to wear a seat belt is $20.

