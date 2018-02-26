FBI: Dickson schools threat is false alarm

DICKSON, Okla. -- A weekend scare at Dickson Public Schools subsided Monday after another social media mix-up.

The threat appeared in an Instagram group message. Dickson police notified the FBI after learning about the content.

Federal investigators said the threat was not made toward Dickson, and it was started out of state.

That's why Dickson Superintendent Jeff Colclasure says getting the word out is so important.

"The vast majority of these incidents that occur someone knows about them, but rarely do they say anything," Colclasure said. "It's important that we know about anything like this so that we can look into them."

Since the fatal shootings at the Parkland, Florida high school, the number of threats of violence against schools across the country has increased to an average of 50 every day.