Denison woman pleads guilty in fake rape case

By KTEN News
Breana Harmon (Grayson County Jail)

DENISON, Texas -- A woman accused of lying to Denison police about being raped pleaded guilty this week.

Breana Harmon pleaded guilty to two counts of tampering with evidence and two counts of tampering with a government record.

Investigators say Harmon made up a story about being kidnapped from her apartment and raped by three men.

Harmon is scheduled for sentencing on March 20.

