Howe Hires New Football Coach/Athletic Director

HOWE, TX -- The Howe School Board approved the hire of Bill Jehling as the Bulldogs new football coach and athletic director during a school board meeting on Monday.

Jehling comes from Southeast Texas, where he was the head coach of Hamshire-Fannett ISD for two seasons. Jehling was 3-16 in those two seasons at the 4A school

He takes over a Howe program that won only its final game last season and missed the playoffs for the first time in three seasons.