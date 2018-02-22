Savoy High student arrested after threats

SAVOY, Texas -- A Fannin County high school moved quickly after a student was accused of making threats to classmates earlier this week.

Although police have removed the student from the school, some parents are still wondering if their children are safe.

Police responded to a call from Savoy High School administrators about a 17-year-old junior who was reported by fellow students to have made several violent threats to classmates.

The unnamed student was arrested and Fannin County District Attorney Richard Glaser is working with the sheriff to monitor the situation closely.

"If you're not safe in your school in your home, where you work, you just don't have any freedom at all, and that's our goal in Fannin County," Glaser said.

The student was released Wednesday on $10,000 bond and is not allowed to return to campus. Some parents, however, are still concerned about the safety of their children.

"My message to those parents about this threat is that their kids are safe and secure," Glaser said. "We must remain vigilant in our local community that might be spawned from national attention."

With the Parkland, Florida, shooting just last week, several schools across Texoma have reported threats.

Sherman Independent School District has had several incidents this week, one involving a threat at Perrin Elementary School and a false alarm at Sherman High School.

"You have a national event like the Florida incident and that drives up emotion in our own community," Sherman ISD spokeswoman Emily Parks said. "When you have a follow-up situation, we know it's scary, and that's why we want to work with parents to communicate that we are here to keep your kids safe."

If you see it, say it: Police urge students and parents to come forward with any information about a potential threat.