Ada police search for missing woman

Do you have a news tip for KTEN?
Begin by entering your email address in the field below or call 903-548-4010
Your news tip has been submitted. If you provided contact information, we might use it to reach out to you if additional information is required.
Although police have removed the Savoy High School student, some parents are still wondering if their children are safe.More >>
Although police have removed the Savoy High School student, some parents are still wondering if their children are safe.More >>
Detectives say they're following all leads, but still don't know where Britney Gomez is.More >>
Detectives say they're following all leads, but still don't know where Britney Gomez is.More >>
The ice buildup snapped tree branches that brought power lines down.More >>
The ice buildup snapped tree branches that brought power lines down.More >>
Donnie Ferrell, 25, is in custody after the driver of a mail truck was fatally wounded on Monday.More >>
Donnie Ferrell, 25, is in custody after the driver of a mail truck was fatally wounded on Monday.More >>
Commissioners said their decision to solicit applications to temporarily fill the vacant position is fair, but not everyone agrees.More >>
Commissioners said their decision to solicit applications to temporarily fill the vacant position is fair, but not everyone agrees.More >>
Canyon Creek Drive is now open. That means easier access to Pecan Grove Park West and a future multi-sports facility.More >>
Canyon Creek Drive is now open. That means easier access to Pecan Grove Park West and a future multi-sports facility.More >>
The city said it will begin cleanup "as weather permits," but emphasized that the sewage spill is having no impact on the quality of drinking water.More >>
The city said it will begin cleanup "as weather permits," but emphasized that the sewage spill is having no impact on the quality of drinking water.More >>
There are common-sense defenses for those annoying, computer-automated phone calls, and mobile apps can help limit unauthorized callers.More >>
There are common-sense defenses for those annoying, computer-automated phone calls, and mobile apps can help limit unauthorized callers.More >>
"[It's] for the special needs children to have the real life opportunity to show in a real livestock show," Molly Faught explained.More >>
"[It's] for the special needs children to have the real life opportunity to show in a real livestock show," Molly Faught explained.More >>