Ada police search for missing woman

ADA, Okla. -- Detectives say they're following all leads, but still don't know where Britney Gomez is.

Ada police are asking the public for information about the 26-year-old woman known as "Britney Tiger" to her friends. She is said to be dark complected, 5'-2" tall and weighs 100 pounds.

Gomez has dark hair, dark eyes, and has several prominent tattoos on her chest and back.

The missing woman is believed to have ties with Oklahoma City and Dallas, and police said she frequently goes to casinos.

If you have any information about Britney Gomez, contact Ada police at 580-332-4466.