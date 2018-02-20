Tigers Complete Season Sweep of Savage Storm

DURANT, Okla. - Markell Henderson turned in 29 points, but Southeastern did not have an answer for East Central's three-point shooting in a 100-74 loss on Tuesday night in Bloomer Sullivan Arena.



The loss drops the Savage Storm to 14-11 overall and 13-7 in Great American Conference play and sitting in third place with a one-game lead over ECU with two games to play.



Henderson finished the night with a game-high 29 points on 11-of-17 shooting from the field with five threes.



Kevin Buckingham joined him in double-figures with 16 points on a 7-of-9 effort, while Jett Jobe added 10.



Adam Dworsky dished out nine assists to lead the Storm who tallied 16 as a team.



Henderson finished just shy of a double-double with eight rebounds to lead all players on the glass, while Buckingham hauled in seven.



Markell Henderson exploded for 17 first half points, but it was the Tigers' nine threes that gave the visitors the edge in the first half.



ECU was 9-of-15 from behind the arc and used a 16-2 run midway through the half to open up a 37-19 lead, but Southeastern came roaring back down the stretch as Henderson would score seven-straight points to kick off an 11-2 run to close out the half and close the gap to 39-30 at halftime.



The Storm would get to within seven points early in the second half, but were unable to withstand the Tiger three-point shooting effort which was 11-of-15 in the second half as SE fell 100-74.