What's worse than the flu? Getting it twice

ARDMORE, Okla. -- There have been more than 3,400 hospitalizations in the Sooner State resulting from this year's flu outbreak.

For many Oklahomans, the virus has struck more than once.

"It's been a flu season really like no other," said registered nurse Clay Roberts.

Doctors say patients who have already had the flu sometimes come in weeks later with the same symptoms but assume it's not influenza.

"Yes, you can get the flu more than once," said Toni Roberts, infection control prevention specialist at Mercy Hospital. "We have seen where people have gotten the flu in the same month, maybe two different strains."

The bottom line: Until spring arrives in Texoma, doctors say nobody is immune, no matter how many positive tests you've already had.

"We are recommending a lot of hand hygiene, a lot of disinfectant at home, getting the flu shot... it's still not too late," Roberts said.

The Centers for Disease Control recently released a report saying this year's flu vaccine has fallen short on protective powers.

"To put it into general terms, depending on the type of flu and the age of the patient, the flu vaccine can be anywhere from 25 to 60 percent effective," Toni Roberts said.

Because of low effectiveness, many medical facilities -- including Mercy Hospital in Ardmore -- have placed restrictions on who is allowed to come visit other patients.

"That is to protect our patients, families, visitors, and medical team members, to prevent them from additional risks of the exposure," Toni Roberts said.

Doctors note that the current flu season death and hospitalization numbers have surpassed the 2009 pandemic, with more than 34 hundred hospitalizations, and over 150 deaths in Oklahoma alone.