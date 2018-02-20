Will Oklahoma 'spring ahead' permanently?

Oklahoma and Texas could soon be in two different time zones if a bill introduced in the Oklahoma Senate is passed. (KTEN)

DURANT, Okla. -- Starting November 1, Oklahoma and Texas could be on two completely different time schedules for much of the year.

Oklahoma lawmakers are voting on a bill that would make Daylight Saving Time Oklahoma's standard time year-round. Most Oklahomans we spoke with on Monday said they favored the legislation.

"I kind of grew up with it when I was a smaller kid, so it would be great for me," said Willard Harrison of Durant.

Senate Bill 1309 passed the Senate Committee on General Government Monday by a 5-4 vote. It would mean no more "springing forward" or "falling back" for clocks in Oklahoma.

"It would probably be a lot easier for most people with not having to keep up with that," Durant resident Beth Birey said.

If the bill introduced by state Sen. Joseph Silk (R-District 5) becomes law, it would go into effect on November 1.

"Honestly, it would be kind of nice to not have to change my clocks around and everything," Kerry Kellam said.

Justin Buchanan agrees. "I would enjoy that, because I don't understand why it gets dark at 5:30 in the wintertime. I know that it's supposed to be based on agriculture and things like that, but with new age technology and things like that, I don't think we need to change the time when the sun comes up and goes down just because it's wintertime."

However, the proposed change would mean that Oklahoma and Texas would be in two different time zones during the winter months.

"That would be messed up," Birey said. "There's a lot of people that live, you know, in Oklahoma and drive home to Texas or to work to Texas, so that would mess my day up."

"My husband actually works in Texas; he works in Dension," Kellam said. "That would be that would be kind of interesting to see how that would work out being on two different time frames there."

The Daylight Saving Time bill still has to pass the full Senate and the House before it has a chance of becoming law.

