Denison tasting room celebrates 30 years

DENISON, Texas -- Homestead Winery is the oldest continually operating winery in the Red River Valley of North Texas.

This year, it will be celebrating 30 years of wine-tasting in Denison. The tasting room offers visitors an opportunity to sample and purchase a variety of wines.

One of the most popular is the Rose of Ivanhoe, which represents 44 percent of sales. Something unique about this wine is the jalapeño shooter they can make with it. A jalapeño is added to the bottom of a shot glass, then Rose of Ivanhoe is poured on top of it. The sweet flavor of the wine and the spice of the jalapeño make this shot delicious and fun for customers.

Not only does Homestead offer wine, but they have a brewery inside, as well as a restaurant.

Ivanhoe Ale Works next door is a brewery owned by Homestead Winery. They’ve been making craft beer for three years now, and Johnny Wells is the brewmaster. They currently have six beers on tap and two sold in a bottle, but they plan on increasing that selection.

The Italian restaurant, Devolli’s, offers on-site dining and takeout. It has been recognized for outstanding Italian cuisine.

So whether its wine, beer or food you want, Homestead Winery has all three options to offer. They are located at 220 West Main Street and you can reach the winery at 903-464-0030.