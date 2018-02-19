Low-cost test offers early warning for heart disease

ARDMORE, Okla. -- Heart disease is the leading cause of death for both men and women in the United States, claiming 610,000 lives every year, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

During Heart Health Month, Mercy Hospital in Ardmore wants you to know about an easy way to check if your heart is healthy by using a CT scan machine.

"Between your heartbeats we can take a look at your heart and identify the calcium that might be within your heart," explained imaging services director Heather Chatham.

She said identifying the calcium is key to preventing a heart attack because that's what can decrease your blood flow. Currently, the hospital only averages about five heart screens per day, a number far too low for what could be a life-saving procedure.

"It is something that could help save somebody's life," Chatham said. "It's a very inexpensive exam, because it's a screening exam; we offer it to everybody for $50."

She said early detection is the most important thing when it comes to keeping your heart healthy. This non-invasive procedure takes just 15 minutes and is easy to get.

"You don't need a doctor's order to come; you just call us and we'll get you taken care of," Chatham said. "We do recommend that you are 30 years of age or older, and that you have this test every three years."

Call Mercy Imaging Services at 580-220-6162 for more information.

And two weeks from now, Mercy Hospital will open a new section of its facility with an improved CT scan machine.