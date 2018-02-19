Sherman Council mulls tax abatement for Finisar

Finisar said it plans to hire 600 people to work at its new Sherman facility. (KTEN)

SHERMAN, Texas -- The City of Sherman is working hard to get Finisar up and running.

The manufacturer of exotic iPhone components has already hired more than two dozen employees out of 600 positions available at its facility at the former MEMC manufacturing plant on U.S. 75.

"We certainly think that its our part to come alongside them and work with them to make it work financially," said city spokesman Nate Strauch.

The City Council is discussing a tax abatement plan, which -- if approved -- means that Finisar would be required to pay less than half of property taxes for its first decade in Sherman.

"That is designed to allow them to add as much equipment and bring as much property on site as they can," City Council member Shawn Teamann explained. "We're hoping that that will incentivize them to add more jobs, and we're excited for the impact it will have on our local economy."

Under the proposal, Finisar's tax rebate would start at 60 percent and and decline to 50 percent in the final three years of the 10-year program.

Sherman officials say the abatement would let them hire more employees more quickly.

"[It's] a very impactful moment for the city to see people starting to get hired and the movement we have going on out here," Teamann said.

Finisar's manufacturing facility is expected to be fully functional by this fall.

The City Council plans to consider the proposal at its March 5 meeting.