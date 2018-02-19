Warning signs planned for deadly Sherman curve

SHERMAN, Texas -- After two fatal wrecks within months on the same stretch of road in Sherman, the city is taking action.

The curve on Skaggs Road where it turns into Tuck Street has claimed the lives of two Austin College student athletes: Patrick Johnson in November and Rebekah Bowden just last week.

The city will add signs along the road to warn drivers of the sharp curve and reduced speed.

"Any time you have a loss of life like that at a specific location, back-to-back, it shows that there is a problem and there is a safety issue," said Sherman police spokesman Sgt. Brett Mullen. "The city will take any steps needed to correct that issue."

We're told the signs should be posted by the beginning of March.