Postal worker fatally shot in mail truck in Dallas

The driver of this U.S. Postal Service vehicle was found shot Monday along a Dallas highway. (KTEN) The driver of this U.S. Postal Service vehicle was found shot Monday along a Dallas highway. (KTEN)

DALLAS (AP) -- Dallas police say a U.S. Postal Service worker was found shot to death inside a mail truck along a busy highway early Monday morning.

Police released a statement saying the case is being investigated as a homicide. They asked for the public's help in identifying the shooter.

Police said officers found the worker's body inside the government vehicle at 2:20 a.m. after responding to a reported shooting along Interstate 30 near downtown Dallas. The U.S. Postal Service operates a large complex nearby.

The busy highway was shut down several times as the crime scene was documented.

Investigators said no arrests have been made and that they're still trying to determine a motive in the shooting.

The victim's name hasn't been released.

Police said a marked patrol car took fire on February 8 about a mile from Monday's incident. Investigators said there was no evidence linking the two shootings.

Messages left by The Associated Press for representatives of the U.S. Postal Service weren't immediately returned on Monday, a federal holiday.

