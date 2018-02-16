Texoma schools struggle to add security measures

ARDMORE, Okla. -- In light of recent school shootings, we're taking a closer look into the security of Texoma schools.

Just this week, three area campuses -- in Ardmore, Sulphur and Stonewall -- were locked down by gun threats.

Recent events highlight the need of more protection in schools, but some schools simply can't afford it.

"In Oklahoma, we are having a hard time funding our schools and coming up with other needed programs," said parent Sean Dobson.

And when textbooks and copy paper are already a financial burden, officials say schools can't afford to hire full-time security officers.

Ardmore City Schools has a security office, but it's the only school In Texoma that does.

"When a person is after a soft target, they're wanting to be in control of everything from beginning to end. I am the deterrent," said Dennis Bunce, a security guard for Ardmore schools.

He argues that Ardmore has one of the most secure school districts in the area. Armed security also gives some parents peace of mind.

"If it protects my kids, protects your kids, protects any kids, any innocents... then it should be allowed, of course," said parent Michael Blackheader.

But Dobson said there shouldn't be a need for weapons in the classroom.

"Ideally it should be a place where you're not concerned that there's going to be an attack," he said.

But the recent spate of terrifying events have schools like Gunter Independent School District in Texas preparing for the worst.

Superintendent Dr. Jill Siler recently asked parents to take part in a school safety survey. "We're putting everything on the table -- from hiring a school resource officer to arming our staff," she said in a note posted to Facebook.

Texas teachers are trained and allowed to carry concealed handguns in classrooms, but educators in the Sooner State must undergo more than 100 hours of training to be able to legally carry firearms. And that requires additional funding which is currently in short supply.