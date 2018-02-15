Deadly curve claims another Austin College student

The curve where Skaggs Road and Tuck Street meet in Sherman is the scene of two fatal crashes involving Austin College student athletes. (KTEN)

Rebekah Bowden, who was on the Austin College women's volleyball team, died in a traffic accident in Sherman on Thursday. (Courtesy Austin College)

SHERMAN, Texas -- Austin College is mourning the death of a student athlete who was killed in an early morning crash Thursday.

Police said Rebekah Bowden was traveling near the intersection of Skaggs Road and Tuck Street and failed to negotiate the curve.

"It's a sharp turn at that intersection," Sherman police Sgt. Brett Mullins said. "It just turns sharp to the left, and she just didn't make the turn."

Bowden died at the scene, less than two miles from campus.

"We are all deeply saddened by the tragic loss and will comfort and support one another on campus in this time," Austin College President Steven O'Day said in a statement.

Bowden, a senior from Flint, Texas, was a leader on the Austin College women's volleyball team. Her teammates were said to be devastated and heartbroken when they learned of the news Thursday morning.

"I'm just heartbroken. I've never experienced this in my 30 years of coaching volleyball," Coach Ed Garza said. "I just remember how she cared about her friends. She always cared about her friends more than herself."

Garza said Bowden had been planning to go to graduate school.

Bowden is the second Austin College student athlete killed at that same corner in the past few months. Basketball player Patrick Johnson was a passenger in a car that lost control on the curve in November.

Sherman police said there are plans to make that stretch of roadway safer, including removing trees and installing warning signs.