Ardmore High evacuated after report of weapon

ARDMORE, Okla. -- Ardmore High School was evacuated late Wednesday afternoon after a report of a student with a gun.

It was just before school was to be let out when administrators learned of the report.

Ardmore police were called right away, but they told KTEN their investigation did not lead them to believe there was a weapon.

Ardmore City Schools Superintendent Kim Holland said it was important to take all precautions, so the school was locked down and evacuated classroom-by-classroom.

The lockdown was later lifted, and classes were dismissed early.

The student who was said to have had the weapon has been identified, and is not considered a threat.