Bryan County plans crackdown on illegal dumping

An example of illegal dumping in Bryan County.

DURANT, Okla. -- Bryan County is cracking down on illegal dumping.

County Commissioners and the sheriff said it's been a bigger problem than ever over the last last several years.

"It's been bothering me for a while," said Commissioner Ron Boyer. "The residents have complained. I don't have any respect for anyone who has dumped illegally by the side of the road or other places."

The county plans to post more warning signs and will conduct surveillance to catch offenders.

