Oklahoma health chief quits after domestic abuse allegations

Preston Doerflinger resigned as acting head of the Oklahoma State Department of Health. (KTEN)

OKLAHOMA CITY -- The interim commissioner of Oklahoma's state health department resigned Tuesday following allegations of domestic abuse.

The health department board accepted Preston Doerflinger's resignation. The panel had met in executive session after the board attorney said the group received information during the past 24 hours.

Local news outlet The Frontier reported Tulsa police responded to a 2012 call from Doerflinger's then-wife saying he had choked her. They have since divorced.

Tulsa police spokesman Shane Tuell said the case was assigned to the department's family violence unit, but it was closed and not forwarded to prosecutors.

Doerflinger didn't respond to a voice message seeking comment from The Associated Press.

The health department board named Brian Downs as acting commissioner, who is currently department's director of state and federal policy.

Board president Martha Burger said in a statement she hopes to have candidates for the next interim to vet within 60 days.