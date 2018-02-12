Man accused in Ardmore double-murder pleads guilty

Aaron Lavers (left) and Anthony Rogers were shot and killed in Ardmore in 2016. (KTEN)

ARDMORE, Okla. -- The week-long murder trial of Craig Stanford ended suddenly Monday when he decided to plead guilty on all five counts he was facing.

The five counts included two first degree murder charges for killing Anthony Rogers and Aaron Lavers in May 2016.

Leading up to the trial, Stanford had insisted he was innocent. But that changed after he heard the evidence that was presented to the jury.

"It did surprise me, because he's given no indication prior to the trial he would plead guilty to murder," said Carter County District Attorney Craig Ladd.

With the guilty plea, Stanford is no longer under consideration for the death penalty.

"Now he's looking at life, or life without parole," Ladd said. "I'm confident that he'll spend the rest of his life in prison as a result of the pleas today, so we're very pleased with the outcome today."

The district attorney added that he believes this was the best possible outcome for the families of Rogers and Lavers.

"This is what they wanted to see done. I think it's a smart way to resolve the case," Ladd said.

Stanford is scheduled to be sentenced on March 7.