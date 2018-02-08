Fatal stabbing at Texas home church service

Do you have a news tip for KTEN?
Begin by entering your email address in the field below or call 903-548-4010
Your news tip has been submitted. If you provided contact information, we might use it to reach out to you if additional information is required.
The gunman at a Richardson apartment complex also killed a civilian before he was taken into custody.More >>
The gunman at a Richardson apartment complex also killed a civilian before he was taken into custody.More >>
"It's time to start building some houses, and I think we're on the cusp of that," Economic Development Director Monte Walker said.More >>
"It's time to start building some houses, and I think we're on the cusp of that," Economic Development Director Monte Walker said.More >>
"He fired at least three times at me; I saw the muzzle flash," Dennis Reif recalled.More >>
"He fired at least three times at me; I saw the muzzle flash," Dennis Reif recalled.More >>
Online buyers who aren't diligent could be paying more tax than they should.More >>
Online buyers who aren't diligent could be paying more tax than they should.More >>
Ryan Clay, 18, and Sabrina Nino, 17, were arrested in November after five-year-old Kason Powell was shot and killed in his Denison home.More >>
Ryan Clay, 18, and Sabrina Nino, 17, were arrested in November after five-year-old Kason Powell was shot and killed in his Denison home.More >>
A medical examiner's report classifies the death of Michael Dean Walworth as "undetermined" and "unknown."More >>
A medical examiner's report classifies the death of Michael Dean Walworth as "undetermined" and "unknown."More >>
"We occasionally have some stop signs or some street signs missing or stolen, but never a deal like this," said Precinct 4 Commissioner Bart Lawrence.More >>
"We occasionally have some stop signs or some street signs missing or stolen, but never a deal like this," said Precinct 4 Commissioner Bart Lawrence.More >>
"I don't feel like my animals are safe anymore," Fannin County ranch owner Karla Schmidt said.More >>
"I don't feel like my animals are safe anymore," Fannin County ranch owner Karla Schmidt said.More >>
Multiple accidents were reported in the KTEN viewing area due to icy bridges and overpasses.More >>
Multiple accidents were reported in the KTEN viewing area due to icy bridges and overpasses.More >>
Here is the latest information we have about school closings and delays in the KTEN viewing area.More >>
Here is the latest information we have about school closings and delays in the KTEN viewing area.More >>