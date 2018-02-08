Fatal stabbing at Texas home church service

Four people were stabbed during a church service at this home in Corpus Christi, Texas. (KRIS)

Paramedics treat one of the victims of a stabbing at a Corpus Christi church service. (KRIS)

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) -- Four people were stabbed Wednesday during a church service at a Texas home on Wednesday night; one of them later died.

A man is in custody, police said.

Corpus Christi police Lt. Chris Hooper said 12 to 20 people were in the home Wednesday night when an apparent member of the congregation pulled a knife and stabbed four men.



Hooper said Thursday that a 61-year-old man has died of his injuries, while the church's 54-year-old pastor was hospitalized in serious condition. Hooper declined to identify the victims.



Police said late Wednesday that a band member and the pastor were hospitalized with life-threatening injuries, while the other two men suffered puncture wounds.



Hooper said the suspect, 28-year-old Marco Antonio Moreno, surrendered to congregants. He's being held at the Nueces County jail on murder and aggravated assault charges. Jail records don't indicate whether he has an attorney.



Hooper said Moreno has an "alcohol- and drug-related history" with police.

Those attending services at the home have been gathering there each day as part of a "40-day pledge," police Lt. Jay Clement said.

In November, a gunman fatally shot more than two dozen worshipers at a church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, before dying of an apparent self-inflected gunshot wound. Investigators have said that attack appeared to stem from a domestic dispute.

