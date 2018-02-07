Sherman teens indicted in fatal drive-by shooting - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

Sherman teens indicted in fatal drive-by shooting

Ryan Clay (left) and Sabrina Nino are charged with capital murder. (Grayson County Jail) Ryan Clay (left) and Sabrina Nino are charged with capital murder. (Grayson County Jail)
Antonio Prado is wanted for murder in connection with the drive-by shooting that killed one child and wounded another in Sherman. (Denison PD/KTEN) Antonio Prado is wanted for murder in connection with the drive-by shooting that killed one child and wounded another in Sherman. (Denison PD/KTEN)

SHERMAN, Texas -- Two Sherman teens were indicted Wednesday for capital murder of a child under 10 years old.

Ryan Clay, 18, and Sabrina Nino, 17, were arrested in November in connection with a drive-by shooting. Prosecutors allege they shot and killed five-year-old Kason Powell in his Denison home after a drug deal that went wrong.

Also injured was Kason's his 11-year-old brother ZaQuavian.

Police are still searching for Antonio Prado, who they say is also linked to this shooting.

