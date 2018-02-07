Sherman teens indicted in fatal drive-by shooting

Antonio Prado is wanted for murder in connection with the drive-by shooting that killed one child and wounded another in Sherman. (Denison PD/KTEN)

Ryan Clay (left) and Sabrina Nino are charged with capital murder. (Grayson County Jail)

SHERMAN, Texas -- Two Sherman teens were indicted Wednesday for capital murder of a child under 10 years old.

Ryan Clay, 18, and Sabrina Nino, 17, were arrested in November in connection with a drive-by shooting. Prosecutors allege they shot and killed five-year-old Kason Powell in his Denison home after a drug deal that went wrong.

Also injured was Kason's his 11-year-old brother ZaQuavian.

Police are still searching for Antonio Prado, who they say is also linked to this shooting.