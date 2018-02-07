Chickasha pastor's burning death remains unsolved - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

Chickasha pastor's burning death remains unsolved

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press
The body of Rev. Michael Dean Walworth was fond near First Missionary Baptist Church in Chickasha on June 16, 2017. (KFOR) The body of Rev. Michael Dean Walworth was fond near First Missionary Baptist Church in Chickasha on June 16, 2017. (KFOR)

CHICKASHA, Okla. (AP) -- The death of an Oklahoma pastor, whose remains were discovered burned near a church last summer, is still unsolved.

KFOR-TV reports that 55-year-old Michael Dean Walworth's burned remains were found near the First Missionary Baptist Church in June.

A report from the medical examiner released Tuesday classifies Walworth's death as "undetermined" and "unknown."

Records show Walworth was a registered sex offender in Texas and pleaded guilty to indecent exposure with a child in the 1990s.

But his neighbors paint a different picture of Walworth, who ran their church.

Montyica Stephens says Walworth focused his attention on the present and "what he could do to help you become a better person."

Information from: KFOR-TV, http://www.kfor.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Submit a News Tip

    Do you have a news tip for KTEN?

    Begin by entering your email address in the field below or call 903-548-4010

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Your news tip has been submitted. If you provided contact information, we might use it to reach out to you if additional information is required.