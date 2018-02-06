Lockdown lifted at Sherman elementary school - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

Lockdown lifted at Sherman elementary school

Posted: Updated:
A 2015 file photo of a Crutchfield Elementary School classroom. (KTEN) A 2015 file photo of a Crutchfield Elementary School classroom. (KTEN)

SHERMAN, Texas -- The campus at Crutchfield Elementary School in Sherman was placed on lockdown for about 30 minutes Tuesday afternoon "due to an active law enforcement situation."

The school's Facebook account posted the alert at 1:10 p.m., emphasizing that "all students and staff are safe."

The lockdown was lifted about 1:40 p.m.

The school, which serves about 400 students from kindergarten through 4th grade, said it worked with the Sherman Police Department to monitor the situation.

Parents were asked not to come to the campus, located about a half-mile southwest of Sherman High School and just north of the Sherman Municipal Airport.

  • Submit a News Tip

    Do you have a news tip for KTEN?

    Begin by entering your email address in the field below or call 903-548-4010

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Your news tip has been submitted. If you provided contact information, we might use it to reach out to you if additional information is required.