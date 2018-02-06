Lockdown lifted at Sherman elementary school

SHERMAN, Texas -- The campus at Crutchfield Elementary School in Sherman was placed on lockdown for about 30 minutes Tuesday afternoon "due to an active law enforcement situation."

The school's Facebook account posted the alert at 1:10 p.m., emphasizing that "all students and staff are safe."

The lockdown was lifted about 1:40 p.m.

The school, which serves about 400 students from kindergarten through 4th grade, said it worked with the Sherman Police Department to monitor the situation.

Parents were asked not to come to the campus, located about a half-mile southwest of Sherman High School and just north of the Sherman Municipal Airport.