Double homicide trial begins in Ardmore

By McKenna Eubank, KTEN News
Craig Stanford is on trial for the 2016 shooting deaths of two men at an Ardmore residence. (KTEN) Craig Stanford is on trial for the 2016 shooting deaths of two men at an Ardmore residence. (KTEN)
Aaron Lavers (left) and Anthony Rogers were shot and killed in Ardmore in 2016. (KTEN) Aaron Lavers (left) and Anthony Rogers were shot and killed in Ardmore in 2016. (KTEN)

ARDMORE, Okla. -- A jury trial began Monday for a Carter County man accused of two counts of first degree murder.

Craig Stanford, 31, could face the death penalty if the jury decides he's guilty.

Stanford was arrested for concealing stolen property just days after Anthony Rogers and Aaron Lavers were shot and killed in Ardmore.

Prosecutors believe Stanford is behind their deaths.

