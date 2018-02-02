Missing man found dead in Carter County

Justin Ned was last seen in Springer, Oklahoma on January 1. (KTEN)

CARTER COUNTY, Okla. -- The body of a man who was missing since New Year's Day has been found in Carter County.

Justin Ned, 26, had last been seen alive early in the pre-dawn hours of January 1. Details are limited, but Carter County Sheriff Chris Bryant said Ned's body was found by a construction worker at a job site on Friday morning.

The worker called the sheriff's office after finding the body. Investigators later confirmed it was Ned.

He was last seen on Paul Street in Springer. His family reported him missing weeks later, but told KTEN it wasn't unusual for him to be out of contact for long periods of time.

Sheriff Bryant said he considers the death to be suspicious, but doesn't think that people who live in the area should be concerned about their safety. He did not specify where the body was discovered.

"If they have any information about Mr. Ned or anything that may help us find any new information out, please contact the sheriff's office at 580-223-6014," Bryant said.

Ned leaves behind a four-year-old son.