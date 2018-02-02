Southeastern Softball Splits Opening Day

DURANT, Okla. - Southeastern bounced back from a season opening 4-1 loss to Rockhurst by closing out opening day with a 2-1 victory over Central Missouri on Friday afternoon at the Southeastern Regional Invitational at the Durant Multi-Sports Complex.



The split gets the season off to a 1-1 start heading into matchups against Washburn and Missouri Southern State on Saturday.





In the win over UCM, Symphoni Shomo turned in a pair of hits and a walk, while Karsyn Brigance, Sydnee Hinkle and Kennedy Salyers each logged a hit.



Hinkle and Salyers each drove in a run, while Hope Deanda and Marilyn Maas each scored.



Kelsey Story tossed a complete game in her Southeastern debut, earning the win after tossing 7.0 innings and striking out two while allowing an unearned run on six scattered hits.



The Jennies took a 1-0 lead in the top of the second inning, taking advantage of an SE error.



The Storm answered in the bottom of the third with Hinkle doubling home Deanda to tie the game at 1-1.



SE would break through again in the bottom of the fifth inning as a pinch-running Maas would score from second on a 1b to the right side that was stopped on a dive by the second baseman, but they were late with the throw to the plate and SE would score the go ahead run and hang on for a 2-1 win.



In the opener, Shomo and Destiny Riddle each turned in a pair of hits as the Storm held an 8-to-6 edge in hits.



Brigance, Salyers, Thompson, Wallace and Emily Cudd each added a hit.



Riddle got the start and tossed 3.0 innings and was saddled with the loss after allowing three runs on three hits despite six strikeouts.



Cudd tossed 3.1 innings in relief and allowed a run on three hits before Story came on to record the final two outs.



RU got on the board first with a solo homer in the second and tacked on two more runs in the third with a two-run shot to go ahead 3-0 midway through the third.



SE broke through in the bottom half of the third as Shomo picked up a two-out single and stole second before scoring when Marisa Fleck reached on an error to make it 3-1.



Rockhurst added a run in the top of the fifth on an RBI triple to mount a 4-1 lead.



The Storm would load the bases with no outs in the bottom of the fifth on three-straight singles from Mykaela Wallace, Shomo, and Cudd, but a strikeout and a double play would end the threat.



The Storm would load the bases again in the bottom of the sixth on Singles by Karsyn Brigance, Kennedy Salyers and Keeshia Thompson, but for the second straight inning SE was unable to bring a run in.