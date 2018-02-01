Bryan County joins burn ban list

DURANT, Okla. -- Bryan County has joined the list of Texoma counties issuing burn bans.

Earlier this week, Oklahoma Gov. Mary Fallin ordered a halt to any outdoor burning in more than half the state because of the fire dangers posed by dry conditions, high wind, low humidity and unseasonably mild temperatures.

The counties in Texoma under the ban include:

Bryan County Commissioners called an emergency session Thursday to add the county to the list, recognizing the extreme fire danger.

"People have lost their lives to brush fires," Durant Fire Department spokesman Chris Pace said. "It's just as serious -- if not more serious --than a structure fire."

Firefighters also want people to be aware that throwing cigarettes from the window of a car can easily start grass fires in these dry and windy conditions.

"It's just dangerous," Pace said. "It's too easy to carry a Coke can in your car that's half-full and put your butts in that."

And being aware during these burn bans is crucial.

"People don't have malicious intent to go start these fires... its just absent-mindedness," Pace said.

The Bryan County burn ban will be in effect for at least two weeks. Grayson County is not currently under a burn ban, but it is already illegal to burn in the county because of the high wind speeds.

It's a danger that the people who deal with fires every day take very seriously.

"When I was going through my academy, they said don't ever be the guy when a brush fire comes in that says, 'Oh, it's just a brush fire,' and that's the attitude we want the public to have," Pace said.