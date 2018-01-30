Foster home for girls has ranch setting

An artist's conception of a cottage planned for Geary Girls Ranch in Grayson County. (KTEN)

GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas -- Some determined women are nearing their goal to create a unique foster care environment in Grayson County.

"We are creating a unique foster home for displaced girls ages 12 to 17," explained Susie Holamon, president of the North Texas Geary Girls Ranch.

"When she talked about her plans for this ranch for girls, I fell in love with it," said Maggie Aune, a board member.

Those plans have been in the works for more than six months, and the foster home will be the first of its kind in the State of Texas.

They plan to build four cottages, each hosting four to six girls and a foster mom.

Currently, the 11-acre property is vacant, but the board is hoping to have the first cottage ready for use by September.

The women said their passion for this project comes from their past.

"I also grew up in the foster care system in Dallas," Holamon said.

"We didn't have a lot of money; we didn't have a lot of family support; but what I did have in high school as a girl was a mentor," Aune added.

And a mentor is exactly what Geary Girls Ranch wants to give these young girls.

"Just one child... if I could change their life, I would be thrilled," Aune said.

The project is completely funded by donations; no state money is involved.

"There's nothing in this area like what we're doing, so we're very excited," Holamon said.

"My hope is that that whole opportunity would be here for the ones that need it," Aune said. "I'm hoping it doesn't have to grow that big, but we had the land to grow."

Construction for Geary Girls Ranch is scheduled to begin in March.