Grayson County: No red ink in 2017

SHERMAN, Texas -- As 2018 kicks off, Grayson County Commissioners took time Tuesday to review their budget for 2017, and the results were positive.

The county spent $1.76 million dollars less than they had budgeted for; that's about 4 percent of the total budget. And tax revenues last year exceeded forecasts.

The surplus funds will go back into the 2018 budget, which means lower taxes for Grayson County residents.

County Judge Bill Magers said he attributes the financial performance to a responsible group of commissioners.

"Because we're in a growth mode, a rising tide will carry all ships, and we're trying to stay focused on those areas of county government that are important so we're not doing a lot of frivolous spending," he said.

Magers said the county's budget practices will be similar for 2018.