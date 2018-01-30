Southern Style Dishes Served Up With a Retro Style

SHERMAN, TX -- MG’s was built in 1982 and fully inspired by the owner’s love of good ole American cars. Known for its burgers, the down home diner also cooks up some southern style dishes and even has a drive thru. What makes their burgers so good are their buns. They get their buns made fresh and delivered daily by Mom’s Bakery. During the week they have meal specials all for just 10$ and on Saturdays they have all you can eat burgers!

And in June, things are just going to get better. MG’s is moving to the building next door. The new location will feature an outdoor patio and a much larger interior space. And don’t worry, the retro style decorations are all coming along! If you’d like to stop by for a bite or check out the American cars, MG’s is located on Woods Street in Sherman.