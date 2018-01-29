Sherman explains discolored tap water

SHERMAN, Texas -- Sherman city officials have an explanation for the unappetizing appearance of tap water over the weekend.

They say the brownish-yellow tinge was the result of a break in one of the city's primary water mains. Residents are being assured that the discoloration does not mean the drinking water is unsafe.

"There's been some disturbances in the water lines where flow has been reversed," explained Sherman city spokesman Nate Strauch. "Any time you have reverse flow in a water line, it dislodges sediment, and that's what makes the water brown. It's still safe; it's still fine; but we understand that people are concerned about it, and that's why we're trying to get it fixed as quickly as we can."

He added that residents should see their water looking more normal by Monday night.

The city's water plant is currently undergoing a two-year, $30 million construction project. In December, some customers were switched from lake water to well water, resulting in a different look and taste.