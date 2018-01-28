Man seriously burned in Bonham fire pit accident

Do you have a news tip for KTEN?
Investigators said the 65-year-old was using lighter fluid in an attempt to ignite the fire pit when there was a brief explosion.More >>
The victim was found just after midnight Friday at a home in the 400 block of West Walker Street.More >>
Tishomingo Mayor Tom Lokey is starting the family-owned Johnston County Sentinel after the death of his brother Ray, who published the Johnston County Capital-Democrat.More >>
Authorities said the 14-year-old Whitebead Public Schools female student allegedly threatened to shoot another girl and office staffers.More >>
The 35th annual Snowball Classic will bring brings 60 teams and thousands of people to T-Bar Fields in Denison this weekend.More >>
The driver of a three-wheel motorcycle was thrown from his vehicle in a chain-reaction accident near Lindsay.More >>
A Garvin County jury recommended that Jeremy Lavorchek should serve nine life sentences for a holdup, kidnapping and assault conviction.More >>
Taxpayers will reimburse the state for $4,212.10 that former town treasurer Shonda Barnes is alleged to have embezzled.More >>
"Somebody has to know something," said Justin Ned's mother, Penny Sloan.More >>
The school's board of trustees approved both men's and women's basketball programs to start later this year.More >>
