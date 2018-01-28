Man seriously burned in Bonham fire pit accident

BONHAM, Texas -- A man was airlifted to a Dallas hospital Saturday evening after he was seriously burned in a fire pit accident.

Investigators said the 65-year-old was using lighter fluid in an attempt to ignite the fire pit when there was a brief explosion.

Police said they were alerted to the accident around 5:30 p.m. The victim was said to have been burned over 40 percent of his body and was reported to be in stable condition Saturday night. He was expected to make a full recovery.

No property was damaged in the fire and explosion.