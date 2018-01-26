Garvin County student arrested over alleged threats

PAULS VALLEY, Okla. -- A 14-year-old student in the Whitebead Public Schools district was arrested after allegedly threatening to shoot people at school.

Garvin County Sheriff Larry Rhodes said the female student was arrested Thursday evening after an investigation led them to believe there could potentially be something to those threats.

"The threat consisted of making the statement that, 'I'm going to bring a gun to school and I'm going to shoot school administrators," Rhodes said.

We are told several students overheard the girl making the threat.

"We took it seriously, and we contacted the Garvin County Sheriff's Department," said Whitebead Superintendent Lou Ann Wood. "They responded quickly and very, very well. I'm so proud of them; they took excellent care of us."

Rhodes said after searching the girl's home, he concluded the threats were only verbal because she does not have access to weapons.

Authorities said the student has been released to go home. There's no word on whether she will be going back to school, but we are told she lives near the district.

"We felt like we had probable cause last night to make an arrest," the sheriff said. "The investigation is continuing this morning, and all of our findings will be turned over to not only the district attorney, but the Juvenile Services Unit here in Pauls Valley."

A deputy was patrolling the school on Friday.

Whitebead Public Schools serves about 400 Pauls Valley students in grades Pre-K through 8.