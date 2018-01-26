Motorcyclist killed in Garvin County crash - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

Motorcyclist killed in Garvin County crash

Tonni Dutton of Lindsay died when he was thrown from his motorcycle in a chain-reaction crash. (Facebook) Tonni Dutton of Lindsay died when he was thrown from his motorcycle in a chain-reaction crash. (Facebook)

GARVIN COUNTY, Okla. -- A motorcyclist was killed early Friday in a chain reaction accident south of Lindsay.

The Oklahoma Department of Public Safety said four vehicles were traveling south on State Highway 76 when a Can-Am Spyder three-wheel motorcycle driven by 61-year-old Tonni Dutton of Lindsay was struck from behind by a Chevrolet pickup truck.

The impact forced Dutton's vehicle to hit the back of a Ford Escape, which, in turn, struck a Hyundai Elantra.

An investigating trooper said Dutton -- who was wearing a helmet -- was thrown from his motorcycle and was pronounced dead at the scene. No one else was injured.

 The cause of the accident remains under investigation.

