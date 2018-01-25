Robinson Turns in Career-High in Southeastern Loss

RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. - Southeastern rallied to tie the game late at Arkansas Tech, but yet another whistle in the final seconds would prove costly as the Savage Storm would fall 67-65 on a pair of free throws in Russellvile, Ark.



The loss drops the Savage Storm to 8-9 overall on the year and 6-6 in Great American Conference play heading into a 1 p.m. matchup on Saturday with Harding in Searcy, Ark.



"Coaches don't sleep very well this time of year," said head coach Darin Grover. "Every play in the game adds up to the final score. So the play at the end of the game is one part of a whole game, but it does make it harder. It's the offensive rebounds and the turnovers that add up."



Alix Robinson turned in a career-high 27 points on 8-of-17 shooting, all from three point range.



Taten Hyde came off the bench to add 13 points.



SE shot 36.7 percent from the field for the game, but were more efficient from long range where it hit 13-of-29 for a 44.8 percent clip.



Sa'Liesha Hunter dished out six assists as the Storm finished with 16 as a team.



Emem David led the way on the glass with 10 rebounds.



Southeastern opened the game on fire from behind the arc with their first seven shots coming from three point range, including all six made field goals in the first quarter.



Robinson hit the first three threes and had four of the six first half long balls as the Storm played ATU to an 18-18 tie after one quarter.



The Golden Suns would pull ahead in the second quarter, going up by as many as eight points before the Storm scored the final five points of the first half to trail 35-32 at the break.



SE would tie the game out of the break in the third quarter on a Robinson three and again with 6:09 to go in the third before ATU reeled off a 10-3 run to go up 49-42.



David would score the game's next six points on her own to close the deficit to 49-48 before finishing the quarter down 51-48.



ATU would stretch its lead out to seven points early in the fourth quarter, but a Southeastern rally would turn the tide with nine-straight points, capped by a Robinson three to give SE its first lead since the first quarter at 61-59 with 3:48 to play.



The Suns answered with six-straight points, but back-to-back Hyde buckets would knot the score at 65-65 with 22 seconds to play.



The game looked to be going to overtime before officials whistled David for a foul with 0.4 seconds to play, sending ATU's Lyrik Williams to the free throw line where she hit two shots to hand SE a 67-65 loss.



It's the second game in the last three outings in which the Storm lost with less than a second left as the other team hit free throws.