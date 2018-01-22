TABC high school basketball rankings - Jan. 22

SUGAR LAND, Texas (AP) - High school basketball rankings as compiled by the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches for the week of Jan. 22:



BOYS PUBLIC



Class 6A



1. Denton Guyer, 27-1; 2. Austin Westlake, 25-3; 3. Cypress Falls, 22-3; 4. Spring Dekaney, 24-3; 5. South Garland, 25-3; 6. Duncanville, 22-4; 7. DeSoto, 19-6; 8. SA Wagner, 20-5; 9. Allen, 21-4; 10. Houston Sam Houston, 20-3; 11. Lake Travis, 22-5; 12. Cibolo Steele, 23-2; 13. Katy Tompkins, 21-6; 14. Aldine Eisenhower, 21-5; 15. Fort Bend Bush, 21-4; 16. Beaumont West Brook, 22-3; 17. Odessa Permian, 20-3; 18. Schertz Clemens, 20-6; 19. Garland Rowlett, 16-8; 20. Dallas Jesuit, 19-3; 21. Los Fresnos, 24-5; 22. South Grand Prairie, 18-9; 23. North Crowley, 21-5; 24. Klein Forest, 18-5; 25. Killeen Ellison, 24-3.



Class 5A



1. Waxahachie, 20-4; 2. Justin Northwest, 21-5; 3. Mansfield Timberview, 21-5; 4. Port Arthur Memorial, 20-5; 5. Little Elm, 20-6; 6. Prosper, 22-3; 7. Sulphur Springs, 23-3; 8. EP Burges, 23-2; 9. N. Richland Hills Birdville, 20-4; 10. Dallas Wilson, 12-4; 11. Lancaster, 15-10; 12. Alvin Shadow Creek, 16-5; 13. Midlothian, 18-8; 14. CC Veterans Memorial, 24-4; 15. Dallas South Oak Cliff, 16-7; 16. Laredo Nixon, 23-5; 17. Fort Bend Marshall, 20-7; 18. Fort Bend Elkins, 19-11; 19. Humble, 21-8; 20. Austin Lanier, 18-6; 21. Austin LBJ, 18-6; 22. Dallas Kimball, 15-8; 23. SA Alamo Heights, 21-5; 24. EP Eastlake, 21-1; 25. Leander Rouse, 20-6.



Class 4A



1. Center, 24-1; 2. Silsbee, 15-8; 3. Houston Yates, 14-2; 4. Freeport Brazosport, 19-5; 5. Dallas Lincoln, 15-8; 6. Dallas Carter, 21-3; 7. WF Hirschi, 15-6; 8. Lubbock Estacado, 15-5; 9. Abilene Wylie, 22-3; 10. Seminole, 17-6; 11. Midlothian Heritage, 22-6; 12. Argyle, 19-6; 13. Waxahachie Life, 26-6; 14. Boerne, 24-4; 15. CC West Oso, 20-7; 16. Houston North Forest, 10-8; 17. Waco Connally, 17-7; 18. Sour Lake Hardin-Jefferson, 25-7; 19. Athens, 20-2; 20. Krum, 22-5; 21. Dallas Faith Family, 20-9; 22. Wilmer Hutchins, 14-9; 23. Somerset, 19-8; 24. Burkburnett, 15-12; 25. Dallas Roosevelt, 18-9.



Class 3A



1. Jarrell, 19-4; 2. SA Cole, 27-1; 3. Peaster, 18-8; 4. Brock, 26-3; 5. Palestine Westwood, 25-2; 6. Ponder, 23-5; 7. East Chambers, 24-1; 8. Edgewood, 21-2; 9. Pollok Central, 20-6; 10. Nacogdoches Central Heights, 21-7; 11. Bowie, 18-6; 12. Nocona, 21-4; 13. Wall, 21-2; 14. Hitchcock, 15-10; 15. Van Vleck, 11-4; 16. Mount Vernon, 23-1; 17. Kountze, 17-8; 18. Commerce, 14-8; 19. Van Alstyne, 18-9; 20. Holliday, 19-4; 21. Teague, 8-3; 22. Dallas Madison, 6-16; 23. La Marque, 12-11; 24. Newton, 7-3; 25. CC London, 15-11.



Class 2A



1. Thorndale, 21-3; 2. Martins Mill, 22-3; 3. Big Sandy, 15-6; 4. Shelbyville, 21-3; 5. Tenaha, 8-2; 6. Lufkin Pineywoods, 18-6; 7. Muenster, 5-5; 8. San Augustine, 6-3; 9. Cushing, 20-4; 10. Grapeland, 17-7; 11. Dallardsville Big Sandy, 20-7; 12. Stinnett West Texas, 22-2; 13. Neches, 16-9; 14. Port Aransas, 19-10; 15. Snook, 18-6; 16. Clarksville, 14-6; 17. Broaddus, 16-7; 18. SA Lee Academy, 18-0; 19. Celeste, 19-3; 20. Memphis, 21-2; 21. Ivanhoe Rayburn, 18-5; 22. Stratford, 6-1; 23. Sanford-Fritch, 16-4; 24. Iola, 14-6; 25. Forsan, 19-3.



Class 1A



1. Lipan, 25-1; 2. Nazareth, 18-5; 3. Laneville, 18-6; 4. Gail Borden County, 9-2; 5. New Home, 20-3; 6. Slidell, 20-5; 7. Graford, 15-7; 8. Leggett, 25-4; 9. Waelder, 14-4; 10. Moulton, 22-4; 11. Happy, 9-7; 12. Texline, 14-8; 13. Turkey Valley, 10-1; 14. Ropesville, 17-3; 15. Eula, 20-5; 16. Coolidge, 14-2; 17. Bronte, 23-1; 18. Oakwood, 10-10; 19. Ector, 21-6; 20. Martinsville, 18-6; 21. May, 9-5; 22. Meadow, 13-6; 23. Avalon, 16-3; 24. Milford, 5-3; 25. Yantis, 18-3.



BOYS PRIVATE



TAPPS 6A/SPC



1. Tomball Condoria, 32-1; 2. Dallas Bishop Lynch, 26-5; 3. Houston Christian, 24-4; 4. Houston Bellaire Episcopal, 21-3; 5. Plano Prestonwood, 18-7; 6. SA Antonian, 29-6; 7. Dallas St. Mark's, 15-4; 8. Houston The Village, 18-1; 9. FW Nolan, 15-7; 10. Addison Trinity, 14-11.



TAPPS 5A



1. Cedar Hill Trinity, 21-4; 2. Houston Second Baptist, 21-6; 3. Tyler All Saints Episcopal, 21-3; 4. Houston Westbury Christian, 10-19; 5. SA St. Mary's Hall, 20-7; 6. FW Southwest Christian, 19-10; 7. SA Cornerstone, 12-10; 8. CC St. John Paul II, 22-7; 9. Frisco Legacy, 14-13; 10. Laredo St. Augustine, 20-14.



TAPPS 4A



1. Arlington Grace Prep, 24-5; 2. Colleyville Covenant, 14-11; 3. The Woodlands Christian, 18-12; 4. Waco Vanguard, 9-9; 5. Waco Reicher, 19-12; 6. Houston St Thomas Episcopal, 6-6; 7. Lubbock Trinity, 15-19; 8. Sugar Land Logos, 11-7; 9. Lubbock Christian, 10-8; 10. Austin Brentwood, 11-15.



Class 3A



1. Dallas Yavneh, 23-0; 2. Kerrville Our Lady of the Hills, 20-3; 3. SA St. Gerard, 18-2; 4. Irving The Highlands, 13-6; 5. Abilene Christian, 18-7; 6. Dallas Covenant, 16-4; 7. Willow Park Trinity, 17-5; 8. Spring Frassati, 14-7; 9. FW Calvary, 17-9; 10. Beaumont Legacy, 12-14.



Class 2A



1. Sherman Texoma Christian, 19-4; 2. Lubbock All-Saints Episcopal, 20-5; 3. Bryan Allen Academy, 16-12; 4. Conroe Covenant, 18-4; 5. Huntsville Alpha Omega, 24-3; 6. New Braunfels Christian, 19-8; 7. FW Bethesda, 16-4; 8. Houston Beren, 12-3; 9. Dallas First Baptist, 10-2; 10. Shiner St. Paul, 12-5.



Class 1A



1. Granbury North Central Texas, 20-2; 2. SA Legacy, 24-1; 3. SA Gateway, 19-8; 4. Irving Faustina, 9-0; 5. Longview Trinity, 13-3; 6. Lubbock Kingdom, 12-9; 7. Spring Founders, 16-9; 8. Athens Christian, 9-5; 9. Fredericksburg Heritage, 11-5; 10. Alamo Macedonian, 12-6.



GIRLS PUBLIC



Class 6A



1. Duncanville, 30-1; 2. Cibolo Steele, 27-3; 3. Richardson, 24-3; 4. Converse Judson, 23-4; 5. Plano, 24-5; 6. DeSoto, 22-3; 7. Cypress Creek, 24-4; 8. Cypress Ranch, 24-5; 9. SA East Central, 24-4; 10. Dallas Skyline, 21-7; 11. Allen, 24-6; 12. Austin Westlake, 23-7; 13. Arlington Bowie, 23-6; 14. Rockwall, 22-6; 15. Waco Midway, 25-4; 16. Pflugerville Henderickson, 24-6; 17. Pflugerville, 26-5; 18. Killeen Ellison, 17-8; 19. Houston Jersey Village, 23-4; 20. McKinney, 21-9; 21. Keller Timber Creek, 24-4; 22. Humble Atascocita, 21-8; 23. Fort Bend Hightower, 22-8; 24. Laredo United, 26-2; 25. League City Clear Springs, 22-7;.



Class 5A



1. Mansfield Timberview, 29-2; 2. Montvieu Barbers Hill, 30-2; 3. Frisco Lone Star, 25-4; 4. Amarillo, 28-2; 5. Canyon, 21-3; 6. Prosper, 24-3; 7. Houston Madison, 15-2; 8. Temple, 22-5; 9. Sulphur Springs, 22-3; 10. Denison, 24-4; 11. Wylie East, 23-5; 12. Leander Rouse, 24-6; 13. Cedar Park, 23-7; 14. FW Boswell, 27-4; 15. Aledo, 22-2; 16. Lubbock Cooper, 26-2; 17. CC Veterans Memorial, 26-4; 18. Lucas Lovejoy, 23-6; 19. CC Flour Bluff, 26-4; 20. Austin High, 23-7; 21. Georgetown, 19-8; 22. Crosby, 23-7; 23. SA Southside, 24-3; 24. Marble Falls, 20-9; 25. Kerrville Tivy, 23-6.



Class 4A



1. Liberty Hill, 26-3; 2. Glen Rose, 27-1; 3. Denver City, 20-5; 4. Levelland, 25-2; 5. Navasota, 29-2; 6. Dallas Lincoln, 25-3; 7. Houston Wheatley, 21-3; 8. Canton, 24-6; 9. Tatum, 23-4; 10. Abilene Wylie, 20-6; 11. Sanger, 25-4; 12. Argyle, 22-7; 13. Gilmer, 24-5; 14. SA Veterans Memorial, 22-9; 15. Brownwood, 25-4; 16. Melissa, 24-3; 17. Bushland, 17-6; 18. Bullard, 25-7; 19. Midlothian Heritage, 23-5; 20. Sour Lake Hardin-Jefferson, 24-5; 21. CC West Oso, 21-5; 22. Lorena, 21-7; 23. Geronimo Navarro, 21-9; 24. Comal Canyon Lake, 22-5; 25. Mexia, 20-7.



Class 3A



1. Canadian, 21-4; 2. Pottsboro, 25-4; 3. Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill, 26-2; 4. Wall, 20-5; 5. Little River Academy, 20-4; 6. Idalou, 23-5; 7. Brock, 23-6; 8. Tuscola Jim Ned, 19-7; 9. Winnsboro, 18-10; 10. Leonard, 22-3; 11. Teague, 24-2; 12. Sunnyvale, 24-3; 13. Shallowater, 22-3; 14. Poth, 19-5; 15. Odem, 24-6; 16. Cisco, 21-4; 17. Mount Vernon, 17-9; 18. Woodville, 27-5; 19. Vanderbilt Industrial, 24-5; 20. Colorado City, 21-6; 21. Hitchcock, 21-6; 22. Grandview, 20-8; 23. Marion, 19-10; 24. Yoakum, 20-6; 25. Marlin, 21-8.



Class 2A



1. Martins Mill, 28-1; 2. La Rue La Poynor, 23-2; 3. Panhandle, 23-3; 4. Windthorst, 24-1; 5. Stratford, 20-4; 6. Hico, 26-1; 7. Tenaha, 22-4; 8. Woden, 23-3; 9. Claude, 22-4; 10. Era, 24-3; 11. Grapeland, 21-7; 12. Vega, 26-3; 13. Archer City, 22-6; 14. Haskell, 26-1; 15. Wellington, 20-6; 16. Campbell, 23-6; 17. Seymour, 20-6; 18. Mason, 25-7; 19. San Saba, 22-7; 20. Lovelady, 22-7; 21. Douglass, 20-3; 22. Snook, 23-2; 23. Thorndale, 20-5; 24. Timpson, 22-7; 25. Gladewater Union Grove, 19-5.



Class 1A



1. Nazareth, 24-3; 2. Garden City, 26-1; 3. Dodd City, 27-1; 4. Moulton, 26-3; 5. Ropesville, 25-0; 6. Huckabay, 20-5; 7. Barksdale Nueces Canyon, 24-4; 8. Rankin, 26-5; 9. McMullen County, 22-2; 10. Roby, 20-6; 11. May, 21-3; 12. Eula, 20-7; 13. Jayton, 21-5; 14. Robert Lee, 20-3; 15. Rocksprings, 18-4; 16. Hermleigh, 20-6; 17. Westbrook, 16-4; 18. New Home, 22-5; 19. Leakey, 17-8; 20. Slocum, 18-9; 21. McLean, 21-3; 22. Abbott, 17-5; 23. Klondike, 16-5; 24. Iredell, 14-3; 25. Cumby Miller Grove, 16-6.



GIRLS PRIVATE



TAPPS 6A/SPC 1



. Houston Kinkaid, 17-2; 2. Dallas Bishop Lynch, 18-7; 3. Plano Prestonwood, 20-7; 4. Houston St. Agnes, 22-7; 5. Houston Christian, 24-6; 6. Dallas Parish Episcopal, 21-4; 7. Tomball Concordia Lutheran, 22-6; 8. SA Incarnate Word, 17-9; 9. Argyle Liberty, 22-7; 10. Houston The Village, 18-6.



TAPPS 5A



1. SA Christian, 22-12; 2. Mesquite Dallas Christian, 13-12; 3. Corpus Christi IWA, 21-8; 4. Cedar Hill Trinity, 18-7; 5. Austin St. Michael's, 18-6; 6. Houston Second Baptist, 16-12; 7. Tyler Grace Community, 17-6; 8. Grapevine Faith, 16-6; 9. CC John Paul II, 19-10; 10. Tyler All Saints Episcopal, 15-7.



TAPPS 4A 1. FW Lake Country, 24-8; 2. Marble Falls Faith, 20-6; 3. Houston Lutheran North, 9-7; 4. Austin Brentwood Christian, 22-10; 5. Austin Texas For Deaf, 22-5; 6. Lubbock Christian, 24-10; 7. Flower Mound Coram Deo, 20-6; 8. The Woodlands Christian, 15-5; 9. McKinney Christian, 12-8; 10. Lubbock Trinity, 9-19.



Class 3A



1. Beaumont Legacy, 17-8; 2. Temple Central Texas, 18-4; 3. Midland Classical, 14-8; 4. Mission Juan Diego, 16-4; 5. Round Rock Christian, 13-6; 6. Denton Calvary, 14-7; 7. SA Castle Hills, 16-7; 8. SA Keystone, 12-1; 9. Hallettsville Sacred Heart, 7-5; 10. Spring Frassati, 11-5.



Class 2A



1. Austin Waldorf, 19-4; 2. Shiner St. Paul, 13-7; 3. Red Oak Ovilla, 12-2; 4. Lubbock All-Saints, 11-10; 5. Bryan St. Joseph, 13-11; 6. The Woodlands Legacy, 16-5; 7. Bryan Allen Academy, 9-4; 8. Lubbock Southcrest, 11-3; 9. New Braunfels Christian, 12-10; 10. Muenster Sacred Heart, 8-13.



Class 1A



1. Edinburg Harvest, 12-5; 2. SA Legacy, 18-3; 3. DeSoto Canterbury, 10-5; 4. Lubbock Kingdom, 12-8; 5. Wichita Falls Notre Dame, 15-9; 6. Wichita Falls Christ Academy, 12-8; 7. Houston Southwest Christian, 10-2; 8. Waxahachie Prep, 10-2; 9. Longview Trinity, 11-8; 10. El Paso Jesus Chapel, 6-1.

