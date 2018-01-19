Cutting-edge lab gives Texoma students an employment edge

The Advanced Manufacturing Lab at Grayson College gives high school students a head start on a well-paying job. (KTEN)

DENISON, Texas -- A new addition to Grayson College is giving options for Texoma students.

The school cut the ribbon Friday for its Advanced Manufacturing Lab. The facility will house about 14 machines purchased with grant money and donated by local manufacturers.

The AML will let high school students get dual credit to learn a trade.

"Everywhere you look, there's a partnership involved in this -- whether that's with our public schools or our manufacturers," said Grayson College President Dr. Jeremy McMillen. "Everyone's investing in education to make sure we have a strong manufacturing industry in our community, and let everybody know there's a pathway to that, and we can train you here at Grayson College."

The AML has been up and running since the start of the semester, and students are already taking advantage of the program.

High school guidance counselors can supply more information about qualifying for the training.