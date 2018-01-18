Ardmore elementary school evacuated

Part of Charles Evans Elementary School in Ardmore was evacuated after elevated carbon monoxide levels were detected. (KTEN)

ARDMORE, Okla. -- Portions of an Ardmore elementary school were evacuated Thursday morning after elevated levels of carbon monoxide gas were detected.

The evacuations of eight classrooms and more than 100 children were ordered around 11 a.m. at Charles Evans Elementary School, 1906 Harris Street.

School officials said discovery was made during a routine check of natural gas heating units.

"Every time we repair those units, or any time they go off and we turn them back on, we do a carbon monoxide inspection," Ardmore City Schools Superintendent Kim Holland said.

The inspection found dangerous levels of the colorless, odorless gas.

"As a precaution, the principal and I just agreed that we needed to move all of the kids out of there ... until we knew they were safe," Holland said.

There were no initial reports of injuries or illness in students or staff. School officials said students will not return to their original classrooms until next week.

The Centers for Disease Control says carbon monoxide gas can kill without warning. It is produced by furnaces and portable generators. Symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning include headache, dizziness, weakness, upset stomach, vomiting, chest pain and confusion.

"You breathe it in and it replaces all of the oxygen in your body with the carbon monoxide," explained Jeff Taylor, director of the Southern Oklahoma Ambulance Service.

The CDC says symptoms of CO poisoning are often described as "flu-like."

"First thing to do is leave the residence if you can, get outside, get you some fresh air, call the fire department and seek medical attention if you feel it," Taylor said.

Officials urge you to install carbon monoxide sensors in your home along with smoke detectors. If you have them, check the batteries annually.

Evans Elementary, which opened in 2008, serves around 400 students in grades 1 through 5.