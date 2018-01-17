Jury convicts Van Alstyne teacher for explicit photos

Kristen Jackson was accused of sending "harmful" photos to a Van Alstyne student. (KTEN/Grayson County)

SHERMAN, Texas -- A Van Alstyne substitute teacher was found guilty Wednesday afternoon of sending explicit photos to a minor.

The trial of 36-year-old Kristen Jackson had started just a few hours earlier. After hearing the evidence against her, the jury delivered a swift verdict.

Jackson's lawyers had sought a plea deal last week; the bid was denied.

The sentencing phase of the trial begins Thursday at 9 a.m.

Jackson was arrested in September for allegedly sending harmful material to an underage student in June.

The school district removed Jackson from its substitute eligibility list after her arrest.